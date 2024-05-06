Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Okanagan residents asked to turn attention to emergency preparedness

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians warned to prepare for early and stronger wildfire season'
Canadians warned to prepare for early and stronger wildfire season
Harjit Sajjan, minister of emergency preparedness, said Canadians will see an early wildfire season this spring, with a higher level of fire risk. The potential for early and increased fire activity is particularly high in Western Canada, eastern Ontario and southern Quebec. – Apr 10, 2024
Okanagan residents are being asked to turn their attention to their emergency preparedness plans this week, with the season for hazards like wildfire and extreme weather just around the corner.

“It can be as simple as making an emergency kit with items found around your home, creating a family emergency plan or becoming more informed about the hazards in your area,” said deputy fire chief Sandra Follack, with the Regional Emergency Program, at the start of Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 5 to 11.

“Residents and businesses can access some great online resources through PreparedBC.ca, including building your own household emergency kit and how to make a plan.”

The Regional Emergency Program Ask an Expert video series, which focuses on topics related to post-wildfire hazards, emergency preparedness and FireSmart activities, will start the week with important information for communities in the Central Okanagan to help take action and be ready for anything.

Click to play video: 'Shake up at RDCO board'
Shake up at RDCO board
Along with emergency preparedness resources from PreparedBC, FireSmartBC programs are also an option for residents to help protect their properties. To learn more, visit your local government’s website to learn about FireSmart programs, events and activities.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre reminds residents and businesses about the Community Readiness Public Engagement initiative underway.

EOC officials encourage community members of Westbank First Nation, Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, the District of Lake Country and the RDCO electoral areas to share their insights into emergency preparedness before May 12.

Visit yoursay.rdco.com to complete a short questionnaire to share your level of preparedness and enter a draw for one of four emergency preparedness kits valued at $170.

