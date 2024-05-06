Okanagan residents asked to turn attention to emergency preparedness

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan residents are being asked to turn their attention to their emergency preparedness plans this week, with the season for hazards like wildfire and extreme weather just around the corner.

“It can be as simple as making an emergency kit with items found around your home, creating a family emergency plan or becoming more informed about the hazards in your area,” said deputy fire chief Sandra Follack, with the Regional Emergency Program, at the start of Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 5 to 11.

“Residents and businesses can access some great online resources through PreparedBC.ca, including building your own household emergency kit and how to make a plan.”

The Regional Emergency Program Ask an Expert video series, which focuses on topics related to post-wildfire hazards, emergency preparedness and FireSmart activities, will start the week with important information for communities in the Central Okanagan to help take action and be ready for anything.

Along with emergency preparedness resources from PreparedBC, FireSmartBC programs are also an option for residents to help protect their properties. To learn more, visit your local government’s website to learn about FireSmart programs, events and activities.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre reminds residents and businesses about the Community Readiness Public Engagement initiative underway.

EOC officials encourage community members of Westbank First Nation, Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna, the District of Lake Country and the RDCO electoral areas to share their insights into emergency preparedness before May 12.

Visit yoursay.rdco.com to complete a short questionnaire to share your level of preparedness and enter a draw for one of four emergency preparedness kits valued at $170.