Gunman remains at large following daytime shooting in Vancouver

A suspect is still on the loose following a daytime shooting in South Vancouver.

Shots rang out just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon near Knight Street and 59th Avenue.

Vancouver police quickly attended and cordoned off the scene.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

So far no arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Vancouver police are expected to release more details Tuesday.