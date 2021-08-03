Menu

Crime

Vehicle struck by multiple gunshots in Halifax suburb

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:05 am
Vehicle struck by multiple gunshots in Halifax suburb - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Police are investigating after reports of shots fired in the Halifax suburb of Fairview.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday  that officers responded to the shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 0-100 block of Main Avenue.

“Officers located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by multiple bullets,” a release said just before the noon hour.

READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police arrest three suspects in latest homicide case

Police say they don’t believe the incident is random, and the investigation into what happened continues.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

No other details are known.

