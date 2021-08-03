Police investigate death of one-year-old boy in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police and the coroner’s office are investigating after a one-year-old child died Monday morning in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Emergency services were called shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday to a residence in the town roughly 40 minutes north of Gatineau in western Quebec.

MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police said a resident had called 911 because his son was unconscious.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the child, who was taken to hospital and ultimately pronounced dead, according to a release.

Police are working with the coroner’s office in the city to investigate the child’s death.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay – Feb 11, 2021