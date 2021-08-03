Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police investigate death of one-year-old boy in Val-des-Monts, Que.

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 10:25 am
Police MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say they're investigating the circumstances around a one-year-old boy's death in Val-des-Monts, Que. on Monday. File photo. View image in full screen
Police MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say they're investigating the circumstances around a one-year-old boy's death in Val-des-Monts, Que. on Monday. File photo. Police MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais / Twitter

Police and the coroner’s office are investigating after a one-year-old child died Monday morning in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Emergency services were called shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday to a residence in the town roughly 40 minutes north of Gatineau in western Quebec.

MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police said a resident had called 911 because his son was unconscious.

Read more: Quebec police recover body of 25-year-old swimmer from Gatineau River

First responders attempted to resuscitate the child, who was taken to hospital and ultimately pronounced dead, according to a release.

Police are working with the coroner’s office in the city to investigate the child’s death.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

Click to play video: 'SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay' SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay
SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay – Feb 11, 2021
