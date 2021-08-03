First Nations, federal government mark 150th anniversary of Treaty No. 1 at historic fort

Send this page to someone via email

The 150th anniversary of Treaty No. 1 was commemorated Tuesday at Lower Fort Garry.

The treaty — the first of the 11 numbered treaties that helped establish western Canada as we know it today — was made on Aug. 3, 1871, at the historic site, between the Anishinaabe and Muskegon Cree peoples and the Crown.

The numbered treaties are agreements between the Crown and First Nations to establish how they would coexist in a given territory. Treaty No. 1 covers a wide swath of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, and represents Peguis, Sagkeeng, Brokenhead, Roseau River, Long Plain, Sandy Bay, and Swan Lake First Nations.

Representatives from the Treaty One Nation, the federal government, and the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba met at the fort Tuesday morning for a formal ceremony, which included the presentation of newly minted treaty medals to each of the nations represented.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important to remember that the treaties are living documents between our Nations and the Crown,” said Chief Dennis Meeches of Treaty One Nation.

“Taking this time to honour our Chiefs and leadership for their courage and insight in the negotiations of these agreements is empowering for our people and especially our youth.

“First Nations people more than fulfilled our commitment to live and work together with newcomers, and we look forward to resetting the relationship with the government of Canada going forward.”

Treaty No. 1 was entered into at Lower Fort Garry on this day 150 years ago. Today, and always, we should remember that we are all Treaty people. To learn more>>https://t.co/PavTw1VAKk https://t.co/tAg8DbJs6V pic.twitter.com/Xpq1LpZUxs — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) August 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Carolyn Bennett said the significance of the anniversary is an opportunity to advance reconciliation efforts.

The Government of Canada … understands that Indigenous peoples have been deeply impacted by colonial practices, policies

and systemic racism, the effects of which are still felt today,” Bennett said.

“Together, we will continue the work to identify and remove those barriers and ensure the relationship between Canada and Indigenous peoples is one that is based on the recognition and implementation of Indigenous rights.”

Parks Canada said it has been working with Indigenous people to provide a “more fulsome representation of the Indigenous history, perspective and stories,” at Lower Fort Garry, which was designated a National Historic Site in 1958.

1:46 Reconciliation through education Reconciliation through education – Jun 24, 2021