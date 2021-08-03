Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital, 2 arrested after SoHo stabbing: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 3, 2021 9:08 am
It was around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening when officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Waterloo and Grey streets, according to police. View image in full screen
It was around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening when officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Waterloo and Grey streets, according to police. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say two people have been arrested after a man was found with a stab wound in his chest in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Waterloo and Grey streets around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Officers found a man lying on the ground with a “4-inch wound on the left side of his chest.” Police say the man was transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont., neighbour struck by car after reportedly urinating on lawn, police say

Few other details are available, but police say two people have been arrested in relation to the stabbing.

“This investigation is ongoing as all parties are uncooperative, and known to one another,” said police in a statement released on Monday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagStabbing tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagStab tagWaterloo Street tagSOHO taggrey street tagKnife Crime tagsouth of horton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers