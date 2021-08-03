Man sent to hospital, 2 arrested after SoHo stabbing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say two people have been arrested after a man was found with a stab wound in his chest in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Waterloo and Grey streets around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Officers found a man lying on the ground with a “4-inch wound on the left side of his chest.” Police say the man was transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Few other details are available, but police say two people have been arrested in relation to the stabbing.

“This investigation is ongoing as all parties are uncooperative, and known to one another,” said police in a statement released on Monday.

