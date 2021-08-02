London, Ont., neighbour struck by car after reportedly urinating on lawn: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after he got his revenge, police say.

Police say they got a call Friday and went to the east end of the city. Police did not specify what street the incident took place on.

Investigations revealed the incident was the result of a neighbour urinating on another neighbour’s front lawn.

The homeowner responded by getting into his vehicle and purposefully striking the neighbour with his vehicle, police say.

This caused the victim to be thrown a couple of metres and police say he got a gash to the back of his head.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).