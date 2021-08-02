Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont., neighbour struck by car after reportedly urinating on lawn: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 2, 2021 2:36 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after he got his revenge, police say.

Police say they got a call Friday and went to the east end of the city. Police did not specify what street the incident took place on.

Read more: London police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle on Richmond Row

Investigations revealed the incident was the result of a neighbour urinating on another neighbour’s front lawn.

The homeowner responded by getting into his vehicle and purposefully striking the neighbour with his vehicle, police say.

This caused the victim to be thrown a couple of metres and police say he got a gash to the back of his head.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton police investigating anti-Muslim hate crime in Ancaster, suspect in custody

A 38-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Residents in North Whitby neighbourhood outraged after party attracts thousands of people' Residents in North Whitby neighbourhood outraged after party attracts thousands of people
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagLondon Police tagVehicle tagNeighbour tagStruck By Vehicle tagNeighbour London police vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers