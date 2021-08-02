Traffic blocked, emergency services vehicles on scene in Winnipeg’s north end

Winnipeg police blocked off a road just north of the Arlington Bridge early Monday afternoon, while several emergency services vehicles were also at the scene.
A Global News reporter at the scene says cruisers were blocking traffic on Dufferin Avenue between Arlington and Parr streets.
About half a dozen firetrucks were at the location, along with a pair of ambulances, and smoke could be seen coming from a nearby business.
A spokesperson for the city says they’ll be able to provide additional details as they become available.
