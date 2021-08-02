Traffic blocked, emergency services vehicles on scene in Winnipeg’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police blocked off a road just north of the Arlington Bridge early Monday afternoon, while several emergency services vehicles were also at the scene.

View image in full screen Winnipeg emergency services vehicles blocked traffic on Dufferin Avenue early Monday afternoon, while smoke could be seen coming from a nearby business. Matt Purchase / Global News

A Global News reporter at the scene says cruisers were blocking traffic on Dufferin Avenue between Arlington and Parr streets.

About half a dozen firetrucks were at the location, along with a pair of ambulances, and smoke could be seen coming from a nearby business.

View image in full screen Winnipeg emergency services vehicles blocked traffic on Dufferin Avenue early Monday afternoon, while smoke could be seen coming from a nearby business. Matt Purchase / Global News

View image in full screen Winnipeg emergency services vehicles blocked traffic on Dufferin Avenue early Monday afternoon, while smoke could be seen coming from a nearby business. Matt Purchase / Global News

A spokesperson for the city says they’ll be able to provide additional details as they become available.

