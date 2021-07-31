Menu

News

Eight people displaced following early morning fire in Winnipeg

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 2:01 pm
Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in a three-storey apartment in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood, according to the city. View image in full screen
Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in a three-storey apartment in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood, according to the city. Matt Purchase / Global News

Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in a three-storey apartment in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood, according to the city.

Crews were sent to the 600 block of William Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Saturday and found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Fire fighters launched an offensive attack and had the blaze under control within about half an hour.

Crews then searched the building and confirmed everyone living there had been safely evacuated.

The city says its Emergency Social Services team was sent to the scene to help eight individuals find another place to stay until their suites are deemed safe to re-enter.

Others living in the building were able to return after crews left.

One firefighter was assessed by paramedics at the scene but didn’t require a trip to the hospital.

The cause o the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

