Simone Biles to compete in balance beam, after sitting out other Olympic events

Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics, after having withdrawn from a number of other individual events.

USA Gymnastics announced the news on Twitter on Monday: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

It will be the first time the American will be seen competing in Tokyo following her withdrawal from last Tuesday’s team final after her opening vault, citing mental health issues.

The 24-year-old American, who won four golds at the 2016 Rio Games, dropped out of the all-around, floor exercise, vault and asymmetric bars finals.

Biles is the reigning world champion on the beam and picked up an Olympic bronze on the apparatus in Rio.

Biles has suffered a crisis of confidence in Tokyo as she dealt with the “twisties” — where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences.

-with files from Reuters