Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. proclaims Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day to mark official end of slavery in Canada

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 10:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Fredericton march marks Emancipation Day' Fredericton march marks Emancipation Day
Steven Cook, site manager of Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site, talks about commemorating Emancipation Day on August 1st which marks the Slavery Abolition Act coming into effect in 1834.

British Columbia officially recognized Emancipation Day for the first time on Sunday.

The province has proclaimed the day on Aug. 1, to mark the date in 1834 that slavery was abolished across Canada and the British Empire.

Read more: Hundreds march in Vancouver to mark the day slaves were freed in Canada

“The Black community has been part of British Columbia since April 1858, when more than 800 members of the community came to traditional territories of the First Nations and the Métis fleeing brutality and exploitation,” Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives Rachna Singh said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds mark Emancipation day in Vancouver' Hundreds mark Emancipation day in Vancouver
Hundreds mark Emancipation day in Vancouver – Aug 1, 2020

“Yet the experience of Black British Columbians continues to be marginalized, their histories and contributions to this province little known or celebrated. This proclamation reaffirms our commitment to recognize the historical and present wrongs of exclusion, segregation, displacement, surveillance and over-incarceration that Black communities have experienced. We must and can do better.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: March held in Fredericton to mark first-ever Emancipation Day

In March, the federal government unanimously passed a vote to designate Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day.

It comes amid a reinvigorated civil rights movement, that gained momentum in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Last year, hundreds of people marched through downtown Vancouver to mark Emancipation Day.

That same day, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart proclaimed Aug. 1 to be Emancipation Day in the city.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Slavery tagEmancipation Day tagCanada Slavery tagEmancipation tagend of slavery tagb.c. emanciapation day tagcanada end of slavery tagend of slavery canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers