Anti-racism rally set for Vancouver on Saturday to mark day slavery ended in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Anti-racism advocates are holding a rally in Vancouver on Saturday to mark Emancipation Day.

Emancipation Day, which falls on Aug. 1, commemorates the day slavery was outlawed in the British Empire — including Canada — in 1834.

When the Abolition of Slavery Act came into force, it freed an estimated 800,000 slaves of African descent across British-controlled territories.

Saturday’s rally is being organized by the same people who held the large Juneteenth rally in downtown Vancouver in June.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask or face covering, and to try and maintain physical distance from other people.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Freedom March draws thousands to downtown Vancouver on ‘Juneteenth’ Freedom March draws thousands to downtown Vancouver on ‘Juneteenth’

Last month, provincial health officials said they had not linked any cases of COVID-19 to large anti-racism protests in Vancouver in June.

Read more: Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism

The demonstration begins at Jack Pool Plaza at 1 p.m., with a march planned down Thurlow Street to Beach Avenue and finishing at Sunset Beach Park.

Black artists and speakers will then address the crowd.