Anti-racism rally set for Vancouver on Saturday to mark day slavery ended in Canada

Anti-racism advocates are holding a rally in Vancouver on Saturday to mark Emancipation Day.
Emancipation Day, which falls on Aug. 1, commemorates the day slavery was outlawed in the British Empire — including Canada — in 1834.
When the Abolition of Slavery Act came into force, it freed an estimated 800,000 slaves of African descent across British-controlled territories.
Saturday’s rally is being organized by the same people who held the large Juneteenth rally in downtown Vancouver in June.
Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask or face covering, and to try and maintain physical distance from other people.
Last month, provincial health officials said they had not linked any cases of COVID-19 to large anti-racism protests in Vancouver in June.
The demonstration begins at Jack Pool Plaza at 1 p.m., with a march planned down Thurlow Street to Beach Avenue and finishing at Sunset Beach Park.
Black artists and speakers will then address the crowd.
