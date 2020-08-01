Menu

Anti-racism rally set for Vancouver on Saturday to mark day slavery ended in Canada

By Simon Little Global News
Emancipation Day
(July 23) Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard talks about the lack of recognition for Canada's history of slavery.

Anti-racism advocates are holding a rally in Vancouver on Saturday to mark Emancipation Day.

Emancipation Day, which falls on Aug. 1, commemorates the day slavery was outlawed in the British Empire — including Canada — in 1834.

When the Abolition of Slavery Act came into force, it freed an estimated 800,000 slaves of African descent across British-controlled territories.

Read more: The history of Canadian slavery goes back 400 years, except we’re blind to it

Saturday’s rally is being organized by the same people who held the large Juneteenth rally in downtown Vancouver in June.

Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask or face covering, and to try and maintain physical distance from other people.

Last month, provincial health officials said they had not linked any cases of COVID-19 to large anti-racism protests in Vancouver in June.

Read more: Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism

The demonstration begins at Jack Pool Plaza at 1 p.m., with a march planned down Thurlow Street to Beach Avenue and finishing at Sunset Beach Park.

Black artists and speakers will then address the crowd.

