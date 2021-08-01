Menu

Jose Berrios helps Toronto complete sweep of Royals in Blue Jays debut

Canada

March held in Fredericton to mark first-ever Emancipation Day

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 5:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Fredericton march marks Emancipation Day' Fredericton march marks Emancipation Day
WATCH: Canada officially marks Emancipation Day commemorating the end of slavery

New Brunswick marked Emancipation Day for the first time with a march through Fredericton on Sunday.

The day marks the anniversary of the abolishment of slavery across the British Empire on Aug. 1, 1834, a year after the Slavery Abolition Act was passed by the British Parliament.

The Act freed about 800,000 enslaved people of African descent throughout the British colonies, including those in Upper and Lower Canada.

While New Brunswick does not recognize Emancipation Day officially, the federal government unanimously passed a vote in March to designate Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day.

Read more: N.S. introduces bill to mark end of slavery in British colonies with Emancipation Day

It has several notable speakers, including Ron Trembley, James ‘Skip’ Talbot and BLM Fredericton’s Husoni Raymond.

James ‘Skip’ Talbot was one of the speakers at Fredericton’s event.

“I don’t understand why we as human beings … We love flowers and their diversity. We love the animals and their diversity. It doesn’t matter what colour they are or what have you. We love it. The flowers in the field, the trees, the animals,” he told the crowd.

“We have no trouble with that but when it comes down to our brothers, we judge them by the colour of their skin, their language and all kinds of things. That’s not what makes you a person.”

Husoni Raymond, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Fredericton, says there is much to learn about the history of emancipation.

Click to play video: 'Emancipation Day celebrations getting ready to take place across N.S.' Emancipation Day celebrations getting ready to take place across N.S.
Emancipation Day celebrations getting ready to take place across N.S.

He hopes that at some point, it will be included in the school curriculum.

Raymond says Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers made a commitment to him Sunday to declare Aug. 1 Emancipation Day at the municipal level, and he will lobby the provincial government as well.

“The commitment that I want to leave you all with today is to learn about emancipation but also learn about the current-day barriers for Black people, global structures of inequality and anti-Black racism and see what you can do so we can truly have an equitable society for all people,” he said to the crowd outside Fredericton city hall.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

