Crime

Police watchdog investigating man’s fatal fall from Coquitlam balcony during RCMP call

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 8:01 pm
Police watchdog investigating man’s fatal fall from Coquitlam balcony during RCMP call - image View image in full screen
Barb Anderson

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been deployed to Coquitlam, where a man died early Sunday morning.

The IIO said it happened at an upper floor unit in a residential building in the 1100-block of Heffley Crescent around 3:30 a.m.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a home. When they arrived, the occupant ran towards the unit’s patio, police said.

Read more: B.C.’s police watchdog agency investigating man’s death in Kelowna

“The officers entered the home and made their way to the patio but reportedly did not see him,” RCMP said in a media release.

“When they looked over the railing he was spotted below. He was later confirmed deceased.”

The IIO will investigate whether police actions or inactions played any role in the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO.

