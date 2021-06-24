B.C.’s police watchdog agency investigating man’s death in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A case involving a man who was found dead in Kelowna earlier this year is being investigated by the province’s police watchdog agency.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. says the case started on May 29, when police and members of the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) responded to two calls at a residence along the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road.

Both calls were in regard to a man’s wellness, but the man left the residence after the second police attendance.

The next day, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a different man who lived at the same residence was found dead.

According to the IIO, “the man police spoke to the previous day has been charged in the death.”

The IIO says it was notified of the death on May 31, and that it began an investigation to determine if police actions or inactions may have played a role.

The IIO is also asking any person with relevant information to call their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or reach out via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO describes itself as an independent civilian oversight agency of B.C.’s police. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

