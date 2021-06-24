Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C.’s police watchdog agency investigating man’s death in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 4:08 pm
One day after local police attended a Sexsmith Road residence to check on a man’s wellbeing, another man was found dead the next day.
One day after local police attended a Sexsmith Road residence to check on a man’s wellbeing, another man was found dead the next day. Independent Investigations Office

A case involving a man who was found dead in Kelowna earlier this year is being investigated by the province’s police watchdog agency.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. says the case started on May 29, when police and members of the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) responded to two calls at a residence along the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road.

Both calls were in regard to a man’s wellness, but the man left the residence after the second police attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: IIO investigating 2019 Falkland incident after arrested man’s injuries reported to be serious

The next day, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a different man who lived at the same residence was found dead.

Trending Stories

According to the IIO, “the man police spoke to the previous day has been charged in the death.”

The IIO says it was notified of the death on May 31, and that it began an investigation to determine if police actions or inactions may have played a role.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured' IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021

The IIO is also asking any person with relevant information to call their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or reach out via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO describes itself as an independent civilian oversight agency of B.C.’s police. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagIIO tagIndependent Investigations Office tagDeath Investigation tagBC IIO tagSexsmith Road tagKelowna death investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers