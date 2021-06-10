Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIO investigating 2019 Falkland incident after arrested man’s injuries reported to be serious

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:28 pm
A police vehicle can be seen blocking traffic along Highway 97 near Westwold on Dec. 3, 2019. View image in full screen
A police vehicle can be seen blocking traffic along Highway 97 near Westwold on Dec. 3, 2019. Global News

A police incident in the Falkland and Westwold area in December 2019 that saw shots fired at officers may have also resulted in more serious injuries to one of the accused than first thought.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which investigates whenever there are deaths or allegations of serious harm during incidents involving police, said it’s launched an investigation into the Dec. 3, 2019 incident.

That day police say officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and shots were fired at officers.

The RCMP ultimately resorted to a tire deflation device to bring the car to a stop and arrested a man and a woman.

At the time, the RCMP said it was “not aware of any serious injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Accused pleads guilty to firing at police' Accused pleads guilty to firing at police
Accused pleads guilty to firing at police – Jan 18, 2021

However, the IIO said the man’s arrest involved a police dog and in March of this year police were informed he “may have sustained serious injury during the incident.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police passed this information on to the IIO in April and the watchdog organization launched an investigation.

Read more: Accused pleads guilty to firing at police during North Okanagan traffic stop

In January, Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars entered several guilty pleas related to the incident, admitting to discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm at three officers as well as fleeing from police.

Sellars also pleaded guilty to three charges from the day before the incident.

He admitted that on Dec. 2, 2019, he broke into a dwelling at Corbett Lake Lodge, near Merritt, intending to commit theft and that the same day he fled from police near Kamloops.

Those previous incidents likely played a role in the RCMP’s decision on Dec. 3 to set up roadblocks to try and stop the vehicle.

Sellars’ case is now expected back in court on June 25 for sentencing.

His co-accused, Jennifer Singleton, previously pleaded guilty to occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm or prohibited item present and received a conditional discharge.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured' IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagArrest tagHighway 97 tagIIO tagBC RCMP tagFalkland tagwestwold tagshots fire tagIndependent Investigations Office of B.C. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers