Accused pleads guilty to firing at police during North Okanagan traffic stop

A man accused of attempting to kill three police officers, as the RCMP tried to conduct a traffic stop near Falkland, B.C., has entered several guilty pleas.

However, he has not entered a plea to the most serious charges of attempted murder, which are expected to be stayed.

On Monday Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, one of two people charged in connection with the December 2019 incident, entered several guilty pleas in Provincial Court in Vernon.

Sellers has admitted to discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm at three officers as well as feeling from police.

Sellars has also pleaded guilty to three charges from the day before the incident.

He admitted that on Dec. 2, 2019, he broke into a dwelling at Corbett Lake Lodge, near Merritt, intending to commit theft and that the same day he fled from police near Kamloops.

Those previous incidents may have played a role in the RCMP’s decision on Dec. 3 to set up roadblocks to try and stop the vehicle.

1:05 Police incident closes Highway 97 near Westwold, B.C. Police incident closes Highway 97 near Westwold, B.C – Dec 3, 2019

However, police said the vehicle didn’t stop for police and shots were fired at officers.

Police ultimately resorted to a tire deflation device to bring the car to a stop and make arrests, after shots were fired.

According to RCMP, no one was seriously hurt in the incident, but Westwold Elementary School was locked down as a precaution and Highway 97 was closed to traffic as police investigated.

Sellars case is now expected back in court Tuesday afternoon to set a date for sentencing.

His co-accused, Jennifer Singleton, previously pleaded guilty to occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm or prohibited item present and received a conditional discharge.