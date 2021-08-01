Menu

Canada

COVID-19 restrictions lifted; closing times for bars and restaurants extended

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2021 3:06 pm
The province has doubled fines for those who flout public health orders.
The province has doubled fines for those who flout public health orders. Getty Images

Quebec is lifting further COVID-19 restrictions, including extending closing times for bars and restaurants, and increasing capacities for gatherings.

The health ministry announced the latest relaxed COVID-19 measures for the beginning of August on July 26.

Quebecers are now allowed to drink alcohol in bars and restaurants until 1 a.m., gaining an additional hour from the previous restrictions set at midnight.

Indoor venues and stadiums can now seat 7,500 people, with a maximum of 500 per section, and outdoor festivals can have up to 15,000 with pre-assigned seats.

Indoor and outdoor public gatherings, including houses of worship, amateur sporting events and ceremony halls can have up to 500 people.

Quebec is, however, maintaining mandatory masks and social distancing in enclosed public spaces and transit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 1, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
