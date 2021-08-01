Sask. Globe BMX racers pedaling around the tracks once again

Send this page to someone via email

Globe BMX recently returned to the track in the Lakeview area in Saskatoon as part of their Saskatchewan Cup series.

Events one and two were held recently held in the Bridge City, events three and four will be in Regina on August 7 and 8 and the Sask. Cup BMX Grands will be in Warman on August 21.

They are separate from Saskatchewan BMX provincial championships.

It’s a total point set up where kids race against others in their age groups. The one with the most accumulated points through all races will be crowned champion.

The series is a way to get BMX riders involved and participating after no racing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 80 turned out for the event in Saskatoon.

“We didn’t have any big events last year. We are absolutely ecstatic to get everybody out racing again,” said Globe BMX president Kyle Schmitt.

Schmitt said the sport is making a return to the province and is a great source of family entertainment for a weekend.

“BMX is making a resurgence in the province. It’s an Olympic sport. I’ve been racing my whole life. My three boys ride. It’s cheap, a family event, get out and enjoy it.”

Schmitt adds they are currently fundraising $300,000 for phase 1 of the new race track which is on schedule to start next spring. Their goal is $600,000.

“That’s really going to bring a staple to Saskatoon. We really want to do it for the community to bring BMX to the residents of Saskatoon,” said Schmitt. “We want to help grow the sport and bring coaches in and get more people involved.”

For more information visit the Globe BMX website.