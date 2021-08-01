Edmonton rescue crews search for missing swimmer

Send this page to someone via email

Crews on Edmonton Fire Rescue Services’ jet boats continued the search for a missing swimmer near Dawson Bridge on Sunday.

On Saturday after 6 p.m., people reported that a male swimmer of an unknown age went underwater, EFRS said.

"Many civilians who were already on scene and witnessed the incident joined in the search," EFRS told Global News.

Search efforts, including using the Edmonton Police Service’s helicopter Air 1, were called off at 8:30 p.m. and resumed Sunday after 9 a.m.

EFRS said the incident is being treated as a drowning.

