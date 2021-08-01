Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Edmonton rescue crews search for missing swimmer

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 1:12 pm
Edmonton rescue crews searched for a missing swimmer on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton rescue crews searched for a missing swimmer on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Global News

Crews on Edmonton Fire Rescue Services’ jet boats continued the search for a missing swimmer near Dawson Bridge on Sunday.

Read more: Swimmer presumed dead after going missing in the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton

On Saturday after 6 p.m., people reported that a male swimmer of an unknown age went underwater, EFRS said.

Trending Stories

“Many civilians who were already on scene and witnessed the incident joined in the search,” EFRS told Global News.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Many civilians who were already on scene and witnessed the incident joined in the search," EFRS told Global News.

Search efforts, including using the Edmonton Police Service’s helicopter Air 1, were called off at 8:30 p.m. and resumed Sunday after 9 a.m.

EFRS said the incident is being treated as a drowning.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEdmonton Drowning tagwater rescue edmonton tagdrowning Edmonton tagEdmonton missing swimmer tagEdmonton water rescue tagMissing swimmer at Dawson Park tagmissing swimmer Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers