Swimmer presumed dead after going missing in the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton

Edmonton firefighters and police searched through the night for a swimmer who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River late Friday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the 911 call came in at 11:26 p.m. from near Dawson Park in central Edmonton.
Officials said a group of people went for a late-night swim in the river, and one of them vanished.
Edmonton fire said a search and rescue boat, along with three other units, began scouring the water. The Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter and EMS also responded.
The EPS also dispatched a boat to help with the search on Saturday morning.
Later in the morning, EFRS confirmed the search had been called off.
A police spokesperson said more information would be released once next of kin has been notified, adding it appeared to be a non-criminal situation.
The age and gender of the missing person are not known.
More to come…
