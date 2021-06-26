Menu

Canada

Swimmer presumed dead after going missing in the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 11:42 am
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services search and rescue boat on the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services search and rescue boat on the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Global 1 helicopter

Edmonton firefighters and police searched through the night for a swimmer who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River late Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the 911 call came in at 11:26 p.m. from near Dawson Park in central Edmonton.

Officials said a group of people went for a late-night swim in the river, and one of them vanished.

Read more: 4 dogs falling through North Saskatchewan River ice prompts safety reminder

Edmonton fire said a search and rescue boat, along with three other units, began scouring the water. The Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter and EMS also responded.

The EPS also dispatched a boat to help with the search on Saturday morning.

Later in the morning, EFRS confirmed the search had been called off.

A police spokesperson said more information would be released once next of kin has been notified, adding it appeared to be a non-criminal situation.

The age and gender of the missing person are not known.

More to come…

