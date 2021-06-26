Swimmer presumed dead after going missing in the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters and police searched through the night for a swimmer who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River late Friday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the 911 call came in at 11:26 p.m. from near Dawson Park in central Edmonton.

Officials said a group of people went for a late-night swim in the river, and one of them vanished.

Edmonton fire said a search and rescue boat, along with three other units, began scouring the water. The Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter and EMS also responded.

The EPS also dispatched a boat to help with the search on Saturday morning.

Later in the morning, EFRS confirmed the search had been called off.

A police spokesperson said more information would be released once next of kin has been notified, adding it appeared to be a non-criminal situation.

The age and gender of the missing person are not known.

More to come…