Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Vigilance OGM asks municipalities to ban pesticides just like Laval

By Frédéric Lacroix-Couture The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2021 2:25 pm
Strawberries continue to top the Dirty Dozen list of produce with the most pesticide residue. View image in full screen
Strawberries continue to top the Dirty Dozen list of produce with the most pesticide residue. Philippe Desnerck/Getty Images

Some 500 small white flags symbolically dotted part of Bernard-Landry Park in Laval, Que., on Saturday morning to call on elected officials and municipal candidates in the next elections to ban the aesthetic use of pesticides on their territory.

The OMG Vigilance initiative also aimed to congratulate the City of Laval. This spring, it became the first municipality in Quebec to have banned the use of glyphosate and neonicotinoid-based pesticides on residential lawns and parks.

Read more: Montreal moves to ban glyphosate pesticide amid health and environmental concerns

Vigilance OGM wants other municipalities to follow suit to prevent the population from being unnecessarily exposed to such harmful products.

Trending Stories

“If Laval did it, we can do it in all the other municipalities in Quebec. Laval is dealing with the same issues. There is no real reason not to move forward,” said Laure Mabileau form the Glyphosate Out campaign to OGM Vigilance to The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

The installation of small white flags evokes those used to indicate that pesticides have just been sprayed on a site. “This is to remind us of the height of our exposure to pesticides,” explained Mabileau.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba cosmetic pesticide ban remains untouched' Manitoba cosmetic pesticide ban remains untouched
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Laval tagPesticides tagGlyphosate tagHerbicides tagPesticide ban tagBernard Landry-Park tagOGM tagOGM pesticides tagPark Laval OGM tagpesticides laval tagVigilance OGM tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers