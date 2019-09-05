Mayor cites environment, health as Montreal to ban glyphosate pesticide

The City of Montreal announced on Thursday that it will ban the use of the pesticide glyphosate.

Valérie Plante tweeted Thursday morning, “Our administration is taking a new, strong environmental step to protect the health of Montrealers. We are banning the use of a major agricultural pesticide, glyphosate, on our territory.”

Glyphosate is a herbicide and crop drying agent used in the retail product Roundup, which is available at stores such as Réno-Dépôt and The Home Depot.

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.

Two scientific literature reports were published on Thursday sounding the alarm about exposure to certain pesticides that are widely used in Quebec and the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and autism.

Glyphosate was one of the many pesticides listed.

READ MORE: What is ractopamine, the drug banned in China but permitted in Canadian pork?

The reports were published by the David Suzuki Foundation, Autism Montréal, Parkinson Québec and Alliance pour l’interdiction des pesticides systématique (AIPS).

Both reports were submitted to the National Assembly of Quebec’s Committee on Agriculture, Fisheries, Energy and Natural Resources. The committee will be looking into the impacts of pesticides on human health and the environment this fall.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that the reports were alarming, but the issue needs to be further reviewed before a total provincial ban.

READ MORE: China is still releasing banned ozone-killing chemicals into atmosphere: study

Montreal City Councillor Laurence Lavigne Lalonde told Global News on Thursday that it was time for the city to take municipal action.

The city is therefore currently working on the bylaw which they hope will be in effect by the end of 2019. The bylaw will ban the use of any product containing glyphosate, but it will not be able to ban the sale of such products, as that falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Roundup, which is produced by Monsanto and was aquired by Bayer in 2018, is used at the Montreal Botanical Gardens and at the municipal golf course next door to the gardens, Lavigne Lalonde told Global News.

Montrealers currently need a special permit to use the product, but after the bylaw is passed, any use of the herbicide will be illegal in all boroughs that are part of the City of Montreal.

READ MORE: Should you worry about the chemicals in your sunscreen?

This news falls on the heels of Germany’s announcement on Wednesday, stating that they will be banning the chemical. They follow in the footsteps of Germany, Austria and several cities in France.

Montreal’s ban of glyphosate is the first of its kind in Quebec.

Health Canada continues to approve the herbicide as safe to use.

— With files from The Canadian Press

WATCH MORE: New study finds ‘strikingly high’ rates of cancer in some Ontario industrial cities