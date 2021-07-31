What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Civic Holiday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As this year’s Civic Holiday approaches, select businesses and services in London, Ont., are getting ready to close for the day.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 2.

What’s open:

Both of London’s COVID-19 assessment centers will be operating regular hours (9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), but telephone booking will be unavailable.

CF Masonville Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

White Oaks Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery store locations are open, though some will have reduced hours.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, but some will have reduced hours.

Most Beer Store locations will be open with reduced hours.

Local LCBO stores are open with possible reduced hours.

Ribfest is running in Victoria Park from Thursday until 9 p.m. Monday.

Also open are:

Story continues below advertisement

The Labatt Brewery

East Park

Municipal amenities like splash pads and select swimming and wading pools, as well as playgrounds.

What’s closed:

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

No garbage collection

London Public Library

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Aug. 2.

Did we miss something? Send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel