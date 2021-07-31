Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Civic Holiday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 31, 2021 2:25 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. huePhotography via Getty Images

As this year’s Civic Holiday approaches, select businesses and services in London, Ont., are getting ready to close for the day.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 2.

Read more: What’s open, closed on the Civic Holiday in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

What’s open:

  • Both of London’s COVID-19 assessment centers will be operating regular hours (9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), but telephone booking will be unavailable.
  • CF Masonville Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • White Oaks Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Westmount Shopping Centre will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Most grocery store locations are open, though some will have reduced hours.
  • Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, but some will have reduced hours.
  • Most Beer Store locations will be open with reduced hours.
  • Local LCBO stores are open with possible reduced hours.
  • Ribfest is running in Victoria Park from Thursday until 9 p.m. Monday.
Also open are:

  • The Labatt Brewery
  • East Park
  • Municipal amenities like splash pads and select swimming and wading pools, as well as playgrounds.

Read more: Civic Holiday 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

What’s closed:

  • Banks
  • Government offices, including city administrative offices
  • Post offices (no mail delivery)
  • No garbage collection
  • London Public Library

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Aug. 2.

Did we miss something? Send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel

