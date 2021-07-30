Civic Holiday 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As the Civic Holiday approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

The LCBO says a select number of locations will be open. Find out which ones by using the LCBO’s store locator feature on its website.

A select number of Beer Stores in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Check the Beer Store’s website for each location’s hours.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Cambridge:

Ed Newland pool will open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

John Dolson pool will open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Soper Park Outdoor Pool will be open from 9:15 a.m. until 7:30 pm.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

McDougall Cottage

Fashion History Museum

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All other community centres, arenas and libraries

City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on the Civic Holiday

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following are open in Kitchener:

Kiwanis Park, Harry Class, Idlewood Pool, Wilson Pool and Lyle Hallman pool will be open for regular programming.

All city splash pads will be open for regular hours.

Activa Sportsplex will be open in the evening for pre-booked rentals.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

The Aud

Kitchener Market

Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Cameron Heights Pool

All libraries and community centres

Budd Park indoor facility

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

All Kitchener Public Library locations

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Homer Watson House & Gallery

Joseph Schneider Haus

THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Waterloo:

Moses Springer outdoor pool will be open from 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building

Moses Springer (building)

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre

RIM Park

WRMC