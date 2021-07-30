Menu

Canada

Civic Holiday 2021: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 1:17 pm
Grand River Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
Grand River Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

As the Civic Holiday approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on the Civic Holiday

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit and GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

The LCBO says a select number of locations will be open. Find out which ones by using the LCBO’s store locator feature on its website.

A select number of Beer Stores in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Check the Beer Store’s website for each location’s hours.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Cambridge:

  • Ed Newland pool will open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • John Dolson pool will open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Soper Park Outdoor Pool will be open from 9:15 a.m. until 7:30 pm.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

  • McDougall Cottage
  • Fashion History Museum
  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • All other community centres, arenas and libraries
  • City hall
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on the Civic Holiday

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following are open in Kitchener:

  • Kiwanis Park, Harry Class, Idlewood Pool, Wilson Pool and Lyle Hallman pool will be open for regular programming.
  • All city splash pads will be open for regular hours.
  • Activa Sportsplex will be open in the evening for pre-booked rentals.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

  • The Aud
  • Kitchener Market
  • Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights Pool and Cameron Heights Pool
  • All libraries and community centres
  • Budd Park indoor facility
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
  • All Kitchener Public Library locations
  • Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
  • Homer Watson House & Gallery
  • Joseph Schneider Haus
  • THEMUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Waterloo:

  • Moses Springer outdoor pool will be open from 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo:

  • Albert McCormick Community Centre
  • Bechtel Park soccer facilities and building
  • Moses Springer (building)
  • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
  • Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404
  • Waterloo City Hall
  • Waterloo Service Centre
  • RIM Park
  • WRMC
