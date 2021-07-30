What’s open, closed on the Civic Holiday in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

The August long weekend is upon us and with temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s throughout, many of us will be enjoying three days of relaxation.

Ontario is in Step 3 of the Ford government’s COVID-19 reopening plan, which allows for up to 25 people attending indoor gatherings and public events, indoor dining with two-metre distancing, the operating of sports and recreational fitness facilities at 50 per cent capacity and casinos, museums, aquariums, landmarks, galleries, fairs, amusement parks and theatres operating at 50 per cent indoor capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people (whichever is less).

However, most southern Ontario municipalities are still recommending that activities involving retail settings should be completed as soon as possible to avoid COVID-19 risks.

If you do need to go out, here’s what will be open and closed in the region on the civic holiday:

Hamilton

Hamilton administrative offices: Offices will be closed on Aug. 2.

City parks: Most city parks are open with a few closed due to maintenance. A list can be seen on the city’s website. In the interest of public health and safety, residents should not use any closed areas such as play structures or waterfalls.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

Recycling centres: Closed on Monday.

HSR bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service. Masks are required when travelling on city buses. Buses will return to a regular weekday schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

ATS-DARTS: DARTS are operating on holiday service hours. All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Aug. 2.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Monday. It will be open on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Recreation centres: Recreation Centre and Senior Centre programming has returned following a move to Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening. Fitness in the park, indoor and outdoor pools, and gyms, recreation rentals and the Supie program are expected to be operating.

Hamilton civic museums: City-run museums are closed on Mondays.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed on Aug 2.

Hamilton Public Library: All branches closed on Monday.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, are all closed.

Senior centres: Closed on Aug. 2.

Arenas: Closed.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Burlington

Government offices: City hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Aug. 2.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed on Monday.

City pools, arenas and community centres: Outdoor pools and splash pads are open, though pre-registration is required 25 hours prior to the start of any swim. Community centres are closed.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on Aug 2.

Parking: Free parking is available downtown, on the street, in municipal lots and in the parking garage (414 Locust St.) on the Civic holiday. The Waterfront parking lots (east and west at 1286 Lakeshore Rd.) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.

Burlington Transit: Burlington Transit will operate a Sunday schedule on the Civic Holiday. The downtown terminal at 430 John St. and Specialized Dispatch will be closed on Monday.

Niagara Region

Government offices: Offices, including city hall, the Enterprise Centre and administrative offices, are closed. The parks, recreation and culture services administration offices are also closed on Monday.

Community centres, all older adult centres and arenas: These facilities are all closed.

Museums: St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre are open on Monday as is the Welland Museum. All facilities will have limited capacities and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Niagara Region transit: Niagara Falls and St. Catharines public transit will both be on holiday schedules. Welland Transit will not be running.

Niagara Parks: A number of Niagara Parks tourist destinations are reopening on the Civic holiday, including Niagara City Cruises by Hornblower, Whirlpool Aero Car and a number of restaurants. Visit niagaraparks.com for a list of what has reopened and will be reopening amid the pandemic.

Pools: Most outdoor pools in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls have opened but require reservations. A majority of the pools have a number of COVID-19 protocols still in place, including coronavirus screenings, limited access to the change rooms, and no benches or diving boards. Pools are typically evacuated every hour for COVID-19 cleaning measures.

Beaches: St. Catharines’ beaches are open but have limits in capacity and in some cases only offer free parking for residents.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets are closed on Aug. 2. There will be no mail collection or delivery on the Civic Holiday.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Aug 2 in Hamilton, St. Catharines and Burlington. However, most grocery chains will be open in Niagara Falls.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open Aug 2, but not all. Hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Centre, will be closed on the Civic holiday.

However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Aug 2:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Aug 2. However, Niagara Falls Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: 189 stores across Ontario will be open and operating hours at each will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are the locations that will open in the Hamilton-Niagara regions:

Ancaster: 44 Wilson St. W.

44 Wilson St. W. Beamsville : 4313 Ontario St

: 4313 Ontario St Burlington: 2025 Guelph Line, 2020 Appleby Line and 5051 New St.

2025 Guelph Line, 2020 Appleby Line and 5051 New St. Dunnville: 240 Main St. E.

240 Main St. E. Fort Erie: 194 Garrison Rd.

194 Garrison Rd. Grimsby: 44 Livingston Ave.

44 Livingston Ave. Hamilton: 229 Dundurn St. S., 282 Parkdale Ave. N., 1111 Barton St. E., 673 Upper James St., 959 Fennell Ave. E., 75 Centennial Pkwy N., 499 Mohawk Rd. E., 150 Barton St. E. and 1408 Upper James St.

229 Dundurn St. S., 282 Parkdale Ave. N., 1111 Barton St. E., 673 Upper James St., 959 Fennell Ave. E., 75 Centennial Pkwy N., 499 Mohawk Rd. E., 150 Barton St. E. and 1408 Upper James St. Port Colborne: 420 Catharine St.

420 Catharine St. Simcoe: 454 Norfolk St. S.

454 Norfolk St. S. St. Catharines: 99 Dieppe Rd., 2D Tremont Dr.,150 Lakeport Rd., 120 Welland Ave. and 446 Scott St.

99 Dieppe Rd., 2D Tremont Dr.,150 Lakeport Rd., 120 Welland Ave. and 446 Scott St. Stoney Creek: 135 #8 Hwy., 2297 Rymal Rd. E.



135 #8 Hwy., 2297 Rymal Rd. E. Niagara Falls: 6757 Lundy’s Lane and 3739 Portage Rd. N.

6757 Lundy’s Lane and 3739 Portage Rd. N. Waterdown: 70 Hamilton St. N.

70 Hamilton St. N. Welland: 390 Lincoln St. E., 23 Thorold Rd. E.

LCBO: Stores will be open and operating under reduced hours on Aug 2.

Tourist destinations

Toronto Zoo – outdoor and indoor areas are open with COVID measures. Reservations are required and can be booked online. No tickets are sold on-site.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope is open with limited capacity and COVID-19 safety measures.

Toronto tourist destinations such as the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium and the CN Tower are open with limited capacity and COVID-19 safety measures.

Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and the Falls Illumination.