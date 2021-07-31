Ontario reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 258 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 550,436.

“Locally, there are 53 new cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Hamilton and 26 in Peel Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

It marks the third day in a row cases are above 200 after weeks of being below that level.

For comparison, last Saturday 170 cases were reported.

Six new deaths were also announced on July 31, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,345.

A total of 539,485 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 137.

More than 19,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,570,558 tests and 5,546 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.2 per cent, which up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 1.1 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 0.8 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 112 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by five), 83 of whom are on a ventilator (up by six).

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 19,459,198 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 81,590. Of those, 66,276 were second doses.

In Ontario, 80.3 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 68.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

