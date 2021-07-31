SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports more than 200 COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Will Canadians need third COVID-19 vaccine dose?' Will Canadians need third COVID-19 vaccine dose?
WATCH ABOVE: Questions are growing in Canada over the need for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as Israel begins offering booster shots to its population. Mike Le Couteur explains how Canadian health officials are responding.

Ontario reported 258 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 550,436.

“Locally, there are 53 new cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Hamilton and 26 in Peel Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

It marks the third day in a row cases are above 200 after weeks of being below that level.

For comparison, last Saturday 170 cases were reported.

Read more: Capacity limits to be lifted when Ontario exits Step 3, indoor mask mandate to stay: government

Six new deaths were also announced on July 31, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,345.

A total of 539,485 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 137.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 19,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,570,558 tests and 5,546 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.2 per cent, which up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 1.1 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 0.8 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Canada may experience 4th COVID-19 wave driven by Delta variant: Dr. Tam' Canada may experience 4th COVID-19 wave driven by Delta variant: Dr. Tam
Canada may experience 4th COVID-19 wave driven by Delta variant: Dr. Tam

Provincial figures showed there are 112 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by five), 83 of whom are on a ventilator (up by six).

Trending Stories

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 19,459,198 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of  81,590. Of those, 66,276 were second doses.

In Ontario, 80.3 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 68.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers