Edmonton emergency crews respond to serious crash on Jasper Avenue

A major downtown Edmonton intersection was shut down late Friday afternoon.

At least two fire trucks and four Edmonton Police Service vehicles were called to the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street for what appeared to be a serious collision.

Video of the scene captured by the Global 1 news helicopter showed what appeared to be a damaged car with its doors open in the middle of the intersection. A truck also appeared to be laying on its side to the west of the intersection.

Other vehicles were spotted at the scene as well, but it was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

Multi-vehicle collision involving a stolen truck. Police confirm no injuries. EPS Major Collisions are on scene and the intersection of Jasper and 109St will be closed for a few hours. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/zzYGiC1n9E — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) July 31, 2021

Global News has reached out to police for information about what happened.

The Downtown Edmonton Community League tweeted that a “major accident” occurred and asked drivers to avoid the area.

View image in full screen Emergency vehicles respond to what appears to be a crash at Jasper Avenue and 109 Street in Edmonton on Friday. Global One News Helicopter

