1 sent to hospital after crash on Jasper Avenue

One person has been sent to hospital after a crash on Jasper Avenue early Monday.
According to Edmonton police, a black Chevrolet truck was speeding when it lost control, crashing into construction signs and a pole, after mounting the sidewalk in front of a boutique.
Police said there were a number of people in the truck at the time of the crash, one of whom was taken to hospital.
The section of Jasper Avenue at 123 and 124 streets would be closed for several hours, officers said.
