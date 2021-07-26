Menu

Traffic

1 sent to hospital after crash on Jasper Avenue

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 9:31 am
One person was taken to hospital after a speeding truck crashed on Jasper Avenue on Monday, July 26.
One person was taken to hospital after a speeding truck crashed on Jasper Avenue on Monday, July 26. Global News

One person has been sent to hospital after a crash on Jasper Avenue early Monday.

According to Edmonton police, a black Chevrolet truck was speeding when it lost control, crashing into construction signs and a pole, after mounting the sidewalk in front of a boutique.

Police said there were a number of people in the truck at the time of the crash, one of whom was taken to hospital.
Police said there were a number of people in the truck at the time of the crash, one of whom was taken to hospital. Global News

Police said there were a number of people in the truck at the time of the crash, one of whom was taken to hospital.

The section of Jasper Avenue at 123 and 124 streets would be closed for several hours, officers said.

