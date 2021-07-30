5th beagle and 7 puppies located following Lakeshore dognapping, 2 dogs still missing: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth dog has been found after a dognapping took place on June 5 in Lakeshore, Ont., according to OPP.

A total of seven beagles were reportedly stolen from an address on Lions Club Road after a property was broken into.

Within three weeks, two of the beagles were found in separate areas in Windsor, where police say they were abandoned by the suspect or suspects.

A third dog was found, also in Windsor, on July 13, though police provided no further details on that discovery.

A fourth beagle was found on July 26 in the Devonwood Park area in Windsor. The dog was turned over to the Essex County Humane Society before being returned to the owner, police say.

On Friday, a fifth dog and seven puppies were recovered in Windsor.

OPP say the dog has been returned to its owner.

Police are looking for assistance in locating the remaining stolen dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

–With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Sawyer Bogdan

