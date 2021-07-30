Menu

Crime

5th beagle and 7 puppies located following Lakeshore dognapping, 2 dogs still missing: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 30, 2021 5:14 pm
OPP say a fifth beagle (left) was found in Windsor on Friday along with seven puppies (right). View image in full screen
OPP say a fifth beagle (left) was found in Windsor on Friday along with seven puppies (right). OPP/Supplied

A fifth dog has been found after a dognapping took place on June 5 in Lakeshore, Ont., according to OPP.

A total of seven beagles were reportedly stolen from an address on Lions Club Road after a property was broken into.

Within three weeks, two of the beagles were found in separate areas in Windsor, where police say they were abandoned by the suspect or suspects.

Read more: Dognapped — Essex County OPP request public help in finding missing beagles

A third dog was found, also in Windsor, on July 13, though police provided no further details on that discovery.

A fourth beagle was found on July 26 in the Devonwood Park area in Windsor. The dog was turned over to the Essex County Humane Society before being returned to the owner, police say.

On Friday, a fifth dog and seven puppies were recovered in Windsor.

OPP say the dog has been returned to its owner.

Read more: 4th beagle recovered, 3 still missing in Lakeshore dognapping, Essex OPP say

Police are looking for assistance in locating the remaining stolen dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

–With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Sawyer Bogdan

Click to play video: 'Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family' Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family
Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family – Jan 7, 2021
