Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4th beagle recovered, 3 still missing in Lakeshore dognapping: Essex OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2021 4:21 pm
Beagle stock image (not actual picture of dogs taken). View image in full screen
Beagle stock image (not actual picture of dogs taken). Via Pixabay

Essex County OPP say a fourth dog has been recovered, almost two months after being stolen from a property in Lakeshore, Ont., outside of Windsor, but three dogs remain missing.

The seven dogs, all beagles, were reportedly taken in “the early morning hours” of June 5 from an address on Lions Club Road.

Read more: Dognapped — Essex County OPP request public help in finding missing beagles

Within three weeks, two of the beagles were located in separate areas in Windsor, where police say they were abandoned by the suspect or suspects.

A third dog was found, also in Windsor, on July 13, though police provided no further details of that discovery.

On Thursday, police announced a fourth dog was located on July 26 in the Devonwood Park area in Windsor. The dog was turned over to the Essex County Humane society before being returned to the owner, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vernon RCMP track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to family

OPP are still asking the public’s help in finding the three beagles “as there is a continued concern for their wellbeing.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

–With files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Windsor tagstolen dog taglakeshore tagDog Theft tagDognapping tagEssex County OPP tagBeagles tagEssex OPP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers