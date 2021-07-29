4th beagle recovered, 3 still missing in Lakeshore dognapping: Essex OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Essex County OPP say a fourth dog has been recovered, almost two months after being stolen from a property in Lakeshore, Ont., outside of Windsor, but three dogs remain missing.

The seven dogs, all beagles, were reportedly taken in “the early morning hours” of June 5 from an address on Lions Club Road.

Within three weeks, two of the beagles were located in separate areas in Windsor, where police say they were abandoned by the suspect or suspects.

A third dog was found, also in Windsor, on July 13, though police provided no further details of that discovery.

On Thursday, police announced a fourth dog was located on July 26 in the Devonwood Park area in Windsor. The dog was turned over to the Essex County Humane society before being returned to the owner, police say.

OPP are still asking the public’s help in finding the three beagles “as there is a continued concern for their wellbeing.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

–With files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan