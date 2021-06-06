7 beagles reportedly stolen from property in Lakeshore, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after several dogs were reportedly stolen in Lakeshore, Ont.

Police say in the early hours on Saturday, a property on Lions Club Road was reportedly broken into and seven beagles were stolen.

OPP are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

