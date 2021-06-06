Menu

Canada

7 beagles reportedly stolen from property in Lakeshore, Ont.: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 6, 2021 10:28 am
A Beagle poses as the 2013 most popular dog breeds in the US are unveiled to the press at the American Kennel Club in New York on January 31, 2014. View image in full screen
A Beagle poses as the 2013 most popular dog breeds in the US are unveiled to the press at the American Kennel Club in New York on January 31, 2014. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

OPP are investigating after several dogs were reportedly stolen in Lakeshore, Ont.

Police say in the early hours on Saturday, a property on Lions Club Road was reportedly broken into and seven beagles were stolen.

Read more: 5 arrested in theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs, shooting of dog walker

OPP are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Dogs tagDog tagStolen tagstolen dogs tagBeagle tagBeagles tagOPP stolen beagles Lakeshore tagStolen dogs OPP tag

