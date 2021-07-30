Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina mayor says Ring Road rail line relocation discussions advancing

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 4:45 pm
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says discussions are advancing in a possible Ring Road rail relocation. View image in full screen
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says discussions are advancing in a possible Ring Road rail relocation. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

Some Regina residents may be wondering if there will ever be a day where they don’t have to be caught in a long line up waiting for a train to pass through Ring Road.

Well, that day may come sooner than expected.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters joined Global Regina’s Daniella Ponticelli on Friday morning to talk about a number of city hall-related topics. One of the questions on the show was regarding the relocation of the train tracks on Ring Road.

Read more: Regina fall leisure programming returning to pre-pandemic levels

Masters noted how the previous city council in 2019 had voted to approve some money to go to a consultant, who works specifically with rail lines, to determine the feasibility of a relocation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Now that discussions are beginning to pick up, she said the next step for city council is to hire a preliminary design consultant — a cost of approximately $2 million.

“There’s an increased sense of focus on this with the announcement from Viterra in terms of moving north of the city. There’s an alignment there since they need access to rail and we have a desire to move rail,” Masters mentioned.

The mayor is referring to Viterra’s announcement from April of a proposed canola-crushing plant in Regina, which the company said will be the largest of its kind in the world.

Read more: Viterra building world-class canola-crushing plant in Regina

Masters added that the city has a good relationship with CP Rail and CN Rail, who have spoken to the city about the possibility of moving the tracks.

“We’re all at the table now talking about what that design could potentially look like, how it needs to look to satisfy all the parties,” said Masters.

The discussion will be back before council at their next meeting on Aug. 11.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagRegina tagCN Rail tagRegina City Council tagCP Rail tagyqr tagRing Road tagSandra Masters tagregina traffic tagRing Road rail lines tagRing Road train tracks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers