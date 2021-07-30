SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta taking ‘risky gamble’ by ending COVID isolation: Canadian Paediatric Society

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 12:29 pm
The Canadian Paediatric Society has written an open letter to Alberta's top doctor urging her to reconsider lifting isolation and testing requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19. View image in full screen
The Canadian Paediatric Society has written an open letter to Alberta's top doctor urging her to reconsider lifting isolation and testing requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Canadian Paediatric Society has written an open letter to Alberta’s top doctor urging her to reconsider lifting isolation and testing requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are no longer legally required to isolate, nor are they notified by contact tracers.

Read more: Alberta to adjust COVID-19 masking, isolation, testing rules over next month

Infected individuals also won’t need to isolate come Aug. 16.

With Alberta’s case levels rising and lagging vaccination rates, the national organization says lifting public health measures prematurely is an “unnecessary and risky gamble.”

Read more: Amid pushback, Alberta health minister defends plan to ease COVID-19 isolation, masking, testing rules

The society says the plan announced by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, could jeopardize the province’s recovery and enhance viral spread.

Click to play video: 'Alberta parents concerned as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school resumes' Alberta parents concerned as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school resumes
Alberta parents concerned as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school resumes

The group says children under 12 are particularly vulnerable as they aren’t eligible for vaccinations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
