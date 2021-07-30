Canada facing the start of a Delta-driven 4th wave, top doctors warn

Canada is likely at the start of a Delta-driven fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal public health officials warned on Friday.
The news comes on the heels of an upward trend in cases across Canada which, if vaccine uptake doesn’t increase in younger groups, could eventually exceed healthcare system capacity.
A long range epidemic forecast “suggests we are at the start of the Delta driven fourth wave,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.
But, she added, “that the trajectory will depend on ongoing increase in fully vaccinated coverage and the timing, pace and extent of reopening.”
