Canada

Canada facing the start of a Delta-driven 4th wave, top doctors warn

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Targeting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy' Targeting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
WATCH: Targeting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Canada is likely at the start of a Delta-driven fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal public health officials warned on Friday.

The news comes on the heels of an upward trend in cases across Canada which, if vaccine uptake doesn’t increase in younger groups, could eventually exceed healthcare system capacity.

Read more: Will we ever lock down again? Experts say it’s ‘unlikely,’ as pandemic finish line draws near

A long range epidemic forecast “suggests we are at the start of the Delta driven fourth wave,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.

Trending Stories

But, she added, “that the trajectory will depend on ongoing increase in fully vaccinated coverage and the timing, pace and extent of reopening.”

More to come…

