Police search for missing Toronto canoeist in Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP are searching for a 56-year-old man who’s missing from a Gravenhurst, Ont., cottage.
Ian Walker, 56, from Toronto, was with family at a seasonal property on Wiancko Road when he set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake during the early morning hours of Thursday.
Police say Walker’s canoe was found some distance away in Sparrow Lake close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge but with no sign of him.
Officers describe the missing man as five feet six inches tall, with short salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.
OPP marine units started searching the water Thursday and will continue their search Friday.
Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
