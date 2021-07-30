Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police search for missing Toronto canoeist in Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 11:39 am
Ian Walker, 56, from Toronto, was with family at a seasonal property on Wiancko Road when he set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake during the early morning hours of Thursday. View image in full screen
Ian Walker, 56, from Toronto, was with family at a seasonal property on Wiancko Road when he set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake during the early morning hours of Thursday. Police handout

Bracebridge OPP are searching for a 56-year-old man who’s missing from a Gravenhurst, Ont., cottage.

Ian Walker, 56, from Toronto, was with family at a seasonal property on Wiancko Road when he set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Read more: Body recovered during search for missing swimmer in Muskoka River

Police say Walker’s canoe was found some distance away in Sparrow Lake close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge but with no sign of him.

Trending Stories

Officers describe the missing man as five feet six inches tall, with short salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

OPP marine units started searching the water Thursday and will continue their search Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Family of missing Calgary man overwhelmed by public support' Family of missing Calgary man overwhelmed by public support
Family of missing Calgary man overwhelmed by public support – Jul 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Muskoka tagGravenhurst tagMuskoka news tagGravenhurst news tagSparrow Lake tagMuskoka missing man tagGravenhurst missing man tagSparrow Lake missing canoer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers