Police search for missing Toronto canoeist in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bracebridge OPP are searching for a 56-year-old man who’s missing from a Gravenhurst, Ont., cottage.

Ian Walker, 56, from Toronto, was with family at a seasonal property on Wiancko Road when he set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Read more: Body recovered during search for missing swimmer in Muskoka River

Police say Walker’s canoe was found some distance away in Sparrow Lake close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge but with no sign of him.

Officers describe the missing man as five feet six inches tall, with short salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

OPP marine units started searching the water Thursday and will continue their search Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

1:43 Family of missing Calgary man overwhelmed by public support Family of missing Calgary man overwhelmed by public support – Jul 4, 2021