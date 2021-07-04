Body recovered during search for missing swimmer in Muskoka River

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a swimmer who failed to resurface on the Muskoka River has been recovered.
In a news release issued Sunday, police said Bracebridge OPP officers along with Bracebridge firefighters responded to reports of a swimmer in distress on the south branch of the Muskoka River off of Golden Beach Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
An 18-year-old man had gone missing, police said.
The search was later suspended “due to visibility and safety concerns” but resumed early Sunday.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the victim’s body was recovered.
The man hasn’t been identified pending the notification of his next of kin.
