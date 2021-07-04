Menu

Canada

Body recovered during search for missing swimmer in Muskoka River

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 12:29 pm
The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was brought in to help with the search. View image in full screen
The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was brought in to help with the search. Supplied

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a swimmer who failed to resurface on the Muskoka River has been recovered.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said Bracebridge OPP officers along with Bracebridge firefighters responded to reports of a swimmer in distress on the south branch of the Muskoka River off of Golden Beach Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

An 18-year-old man had gone missing, police said.

The search was later suspended “due to visibility and safety concerns” but resumed early Sunday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the victim’s body was recovered.

The man hasn’t been identified pending the notification of his next of kin.

