Sports

Mathieu Perreault joins hometown Habs, Ryan Reaves traded

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 11:13 pm

The free agent frenzy slowed down a touch on day two of the NHL’s open market, but another Jets player found a new landing spot, while a Manitoban found himself involved in a trade.

The Montreal Canadiens announced they’ve signed forward Mathieu Perreault to a one-year contract as the 33-year-old will now play for his hometown Habs.

Story continues below advertisement

Perreault will earn $950,000 with his new contract, a sharp pay cut from the $4 million he earned last season in the final year of a four-year contract signed with the Jets.

A fan favourite, Perreault played the last seven seasons in Winnipeg. He registered nine goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season.

Perreault is the sixth Jets’ player to sign a new contract with another team since free agency opened on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights traded Winnipeg’s Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Reaves was sent to the big apple for the price of just a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Reaves spent four seasons in Vegas. The Rangers are his fourth NHL team, also playing the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The former member of the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings scored just one goal with four assists in 37 regular season games last year.

