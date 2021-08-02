Dr. Bonnie Henry receives Order of B.C. for work during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry has been awarded the Order of B.C.
B.C.’s provincial health officer has been in the spotlight since March 2020 as the province’s lead in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very touched and humbled on receiving this honour,” Henry said.
“We have been on a long, tough journey together in B.C. and I am grateful for the support and amazing work of my team and everyone in B.C. as we continue to weather this storm together with kindness and compassion.”
It is unknown publicly how many people nominated Henry for the honour or how many people nominated her. There had been a growing campaign a year ago for Henry to receive both the Order of BC and the Order of Canada.
Henry has been praised for her success during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and for the province’s vaccination program that has been one of the strongest in the world.
But the award also comes at a time while COVID-19 cases grow due the Delta variant, especially among those who have not been vaccinated.
B.C. Premier John Horgan decided early on during the pandemic to allow Henry to take the lead of COVID-19-related decision making. She has delivered more than 200 public briefings, most along side Health Minister Adrian Dix, to provide public information around the pandemic.
“I want to extend a special congratulations to Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has led our province through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace, and, of course, kindness. We are all truly grateful for your leadership,” Horgan said.
There are 15 other British Columbians being awarded British Columbia’s highest form of recognition this year.
Also on the list are former cabinet minister and former Simon Fraser University president Andrew Petter, Tsilhqotin Nation Chief Joe Alphonse, car dealership magnate Ajay Dilawri and artist Joe Average.
The independent selection committee includes Speaker Raj Chouhan, former B.C. Supreme Court chief justice Robert Bauman and others.
“As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as chancellor of the Order of British
Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 16 new members to the order,” Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin said.
“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more,”
she said.
“As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations. It is with great honour I share congratulations to these remarkable individuals.”
There were 257 British Columbians nominated this year.
Since its inception, 475 British Columbians have been appointed Members of the Order of B.C.
The full list of recipients:
- Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot͛in Nation
- Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver
- Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos
- Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver
- Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria
- Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver
- Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver
- Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria
- Carol A. Lee of Vancouver
- James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver
- Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria
- Dolph Schluter of Vancouver
- Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver
- Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver
