Canada

Regina fall leisure programming returning to pre-pandemic levels

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 6:55 pm
Registration for the 2021 Regina Fall Leisure Guide starts Aug. 10, however, citizens can view the guide beginning July 30. View image in full screen
Registration for the 2021 Regina Fall Leisure Guide starts Aug. 10, however, citizens can view the guide beginning July 30. Photo: City of Regina

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Regina‘s Fall Leisure Guide will offer pre-pandemic level programming.

The city says over 150 different programs will be offered in 1,200 classes from fitness to swimming lessons running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

Read more: Vendors at Regina Farmer’s Market feeling impacts of drought

“With the lifting of restrictions from step three of the province’s reopen Saskatchewan plan, we’ve been able to expand both the capacity of our programs and the program offerings,” explained Bobbie Selinger, manager of community and recreation programs for Regina.

The city, however, will still be taking some precautions with COVID-19 remaining a threat.

“The city does continue to do enhanced cleaning and we’re asking people if they are sick to stay home, but for the most part, people will notice that it’s very similar to what they experienced prior to COVID-19,” Selinger said.

Read more: Regina Exhibition Association Limited, FC Regina sign 25-year lease agreement

She added that people are welcome to wear masks and hand sanitization stations will still be available.

Citizens can explore the fall guide starting July 30, however, registration will open at 7 a.m. on Aug. 10 for Regina residents and Aug. 12 for non-residents.

Registration can be completed by visiting the city’s website or by calling 306-777-PLAY.

Click to play video: 'Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions' Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions
Regina residents discuss comfort level post COVID-19 restrictions – Jul 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
