Regina fall leisure programming returning to pre-pandemic levels

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Regina‘s Fall Leisure Guide will offer pre-pandemic level programming.

The city says over 150 different programs will be offered in 1,200 classes from fitness to swimming lessons running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

“With the lifting of restrictions from step three of the province’s reopen Saskatchewan plan, we’ve been able to expand both the capacity of our programs and the program offerings,” explained Bobbie Selinger, manager of community and recreation programs for Regina.

The city, however, will still be taking some precautions with COVID-19 remaining a threat.

“The city does continue to do enhanced cleaning and we’re asking people if they are sick to stay home, but for the most part, people will notice that it’s very similar to what they experienced prior to COVID-19,” Selinger said.

She added that people are welcome to wear masks and hand sanitization stations will still be available.

Citizens can explore the fall guide starting July 30, however, registration will open at 7 a.m. on Aug. 10 for Regina residents and Aug. 12 for non-residents.

Registration can be completed by visiting the city’s website or by calling 306-777-PLAY.

