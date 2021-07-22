Regina Exhibition Association Limited, FC Regina sign 25-year lease agreement

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year lease agreement between the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and Futbol Club Regina (FCR) has been signed, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

“We at FC Regina are very excited to begin a new chapter in our relationship with REAL. By signing this long-term lease for 25 years we are making the Evraz Place campus our home,” said TJ Singh, FC Regina executive director.

“We look forward to continue working in coordination with REAL on many other exciting projects like an outdoor multi-sport turf facility on the REAL campus. REAL has been a great partner for our organization in the past and we look forward to working with them for a long time in the future.”

FCR has been a long-standing tenant and partner of REAL.

“The signing of this long-term lease today will allow for our tenant to fully operate the AffinityPlex all year round and provide the community with more recreational opportunities,” said Tim Reid, REAL president and CEO.

In a press release issued Thursday, REAL said the new agreement provides the chance for the two sides to consider “the expansion of the indoor field space with additional seating, and further expand outdoor space with a multi-use synthetic turf field beside the AffinityPlex.”

In conjunction with FCR, REAL is launching a survey to gauge community support for the proposed development.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback on what the public would like to see,” Reid said. “This phased approach will allow for some of that feedback to be put into actual development of the existing AffinityPlex.

“We want the space to be as accommodating and welcoming for as many community groups and members we can have that visit the campus.”

Further information can be found on the Evraz Place website.