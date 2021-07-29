Fifty years and still going strong: The Amherstview Golf and Country Club

Send this page to someone via email

The Amherstview Golf and Country is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Because of COVID-19, the Loyalist Township layout doesn’t plan on doing anything significant to mark the milestone.

“We’ve got some plans for 2022 but for now, were concentrating on members enjoying a round of golf,” said owner Joe Richaur.

Having purchased the club in 2015, Richaur also serves as general manager and can’t wait to come to work every day.

“Its a labour of love,” added Richaur.

“I’m here seven days a week and couldn’t be happier. We have a seven-month window of opportunity and we try to make the most of it.”

Ted Carson was one of the first golfers to join in 1971 and has remained loyal to the club for 50 years.

“It’s been part of my summer routine for a half a century,” said the retired school teacher.

Carson loves to play golf but says being a member at Amherstview has so much more to offer.

“I enjoy golf but I enjoy the friendships more. It’s a great place to play and it’s lots of fun. What more can you ask for?”

First-year member Beth Collins couldn’t be happier with her decision to join the 18-hole facility.

“I’m still learning the course but I’m really enjoying the people here,” said Collins, who recently scored her first career hole-in-one.

“The staff are amazing and the people here are just the best.”

Richaur says when he took over the club six years ago, his goal was to increase the membership base. He says the sport of golf has exploded in recent years and Amherstview has reaped the benefits.

“With COVID, people were looking for something to do and decided golf was the activity they were looking for,” added Richaur.

“We made significant changes in staffing and our superintendent has done an amazing job in keeping the course in tip-top shape. We now have a full membership base with a waiting list. It’s a fine line with having enough tee times for our members and having availability to the general public.”

Richaur says one thing they plan to do in 2022 is bring back the Willie Pratt Memorial Golf Tournament which was suspended a number of years ago. The popular event raised thousands of dollars for minor hockey organizations in the Kingston area.