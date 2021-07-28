Golfers at Cataraqui raise record total for women’s health care

Send this page to someone via email

The 23rd annual Rose of Hope golf tournament at the Cataraqui Country Club in Kingston raised a record $270,000 dollars.

The proceeds will be handed over to the Kingston University Hospital Foundation.

The money is earmarked for cancer research, awareness and equipment.

The 23-year total now stands at $2,417,000.

“Today’s rain did not dampen our spirits,” said Sherri McCullough.

The tournament chair says despite the inclement weather, everybody showed up to play golf, have fun and raise as much money as possible.

“We have some very visionary women at Cataraqui who care deeply about their community and the Health Science Centre here in Kingston and the work they do,” McCullough said.

“We believe we have the power to make a difference. This tournament started slowly in 1998 and has grown into one of the biggest fundraisers in the province.”

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Kingston University Hospital Foundation was Lisa Faggiani.

“We are simply overwhelmed,” said the hospital’s special events co-ordinator.

“These ladies never waver in their passion to help others in the fight against cancer. The money they’ve raised over the years has done so much for health care in Kingston. They certainly have helped save lives.”

Faggiani says this year’s donation will go to the Breast Assessment and Diagnostic Centre currently being built on John Marks Avenue off Highway 15 in Kingston’s east end.

Despite COVID-19, McCullough says the women held an online event in 2020 to keep the momentum going.

“Cancer didn’t take a break last year so neither did we,” stated the tournament chair.