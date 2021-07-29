Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Jets’ off-season looking positive so far

By The Staff CJOB
Posted July 29, 2021 11:16 am
Hextall on Hockey: Jets’ off-season looking positive so far - image View image in full screen

Let’s play plus-minus when it comes to the Winnipeg Jets‘ off-season thus far.

Plus 1: Jets management tackled the team’s top priority by bolstering an underwhelming blue line, trading for defencemen Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon.

Schmidt is an elite skater. When Winnipeg faced Vegas in the conference final in 2018, Schmidt was the Golden Knights’ shutdown defenceman due to his speed.

Story continues below advertisement

As for Dillon, he plays heavy, he plays hard and he plays nasty.

Trending Stories

Read more: Former Winnipeg Jets, Manitobans find new homes in NHL free agency

Both defencemen would be a fit on any NHL team’s top four and starting next season it will be Winnipeg’s.

Plus 2: signing versatile forward Paul Stastny to a one-year deal prior to him reaching unrestricted free-agent status.

The veteran centre/wing brings leadership, continuity, professionalism and skill to the Jets — a key presence on and off the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Minus: the Jets were unable to sign Laurent Brossoit and the free-agent tender jetted to Vegas. Brossoit was excellent in his time in Winnipeg as the 1B to Connor Hellebuyck, but with his departure comes an opportunity for Eric Comrie.

The Jets signed the beloved Comrie to a one-year deal, and he now has the opportunity to prove himself as a legitimate NHL backup.

That minus is wiped away and replaced by a huge plus as the Winnipeg Jets are set to enter next season as a better hockey team.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – July 27' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – July 27
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Brenden Dillon Interview – July 27

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Jets tagHextall on Hockey tagLaurent Brossoit tagEric Comrie tagBrenden Dillon tagNate Schmidt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers