Weather

Heat warnings issued for Edmonton, parts of central and southeastern Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Heat warnings, air quality statements in place for parts of Alberta' Heat warnings, air quality statements in place for parts of Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Heat warnings and special air quality statements were in place for parts of Alberta. Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel has the details and a look at the weather forecast for July 29, 2021.

It’s setting up to be yet another hot few days in Alberta, with heat warnings issued for Edmonton and much of central and southeastern Alberta.

The heat warnings were issued by Environment Canada early Thursday morning.

“Warm temperatures have returned to Alberta and heat warnings have been expanded to include most of eastern and central parts of the province,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel said.

Read more: Hot, dry weather means fewer mosquitoes in Edmonton but more yellowjackets and ants

As of Thursday morning, the warnings stretched to the Saskatchewan border to the east, up through the Cold Lake region and down south to the American border. For a full list of areas under heat warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Heat warnings and air quality statements in place in Alberta as of 8:22 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Heat warnings and air quality statements in place in Alberta as of 8:22 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Mike Sobel, Global News

Afternoon highs on Thursday and into the weekend are expected to reach 29 C and into the mid-30s. Overnight lows will range between 15 and 20 degrees.

“Warnings will likely be expanded further over the coming days as the ridge of high pressure continues to build,” Sobel said.

During heat warnings, people are asked to take precautions to protect themselves, including:

  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day
  • Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible
  • Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated
  • Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Read more: Western Canada’s extreme heat wave: Some experts have ‘never seen’ anything like it

Infants, children, seniors and those with pre-existing lung, kidney and heart conditions can be more susceptible to heat warnings.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures are expected to pose elevated risks of heat illness, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Dehydration, cramps: Common symptoms of heat exhaustion

Air quality statements

A number of air quality statements were also in place Thursday, mainly through the mountain parks.

Wildfire smoke from British Columbia is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility through the Rocky Mountains.

Edmonton weather tagAlberta weather tagAir Quality tagHeat Warning tagEdmonton weather forecast tagAir quality statement tagAlberta Air Quality tagEdmonton heat warning tagAlberta heat warnings tagAlberta weather forecast tagAir quality statements tag

