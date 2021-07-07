Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hot, dry weather means fewer mosquitoes in Edmonton but more yellowjackets and ants

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians could see more mosquitoes as city halts aerial spraying' Edmontonians could see more mosquitoes as city halts aerial spraying
With mosquito season about to kick into high gear, the City of Edmonton has already started its work to control population growth. But with the city cutting back on a key program, it may be harder to keep those pesky insects away. Chris Chacon explains – Apr 29, 2021

It’s been a rare, relatively dry season for the Edmonton area, which means fewer areas of sitting water in which mosquitoes can hatch.

“We’ve had essentially no precipitation all season,” said Mike Jenkins, the city’s “bug guy.” “We had basically no snow (which) turned into no mosquitoes earlier this season.”

Read more: Edmonton anticipates fewer mosquitoes this year after dry winter, spring

For just the second time in about 30 years, the city’s pest management team didn’t need to spray mosquito larvae from helicopters in early spring.

“No appreciable hatching means very few mosquitoes so far this year,” the pest management coordinator explained.

Jenkins adds that mosquitoes’ life cycles are entirely driven by precipitation. But just because we’ve had dry weather so far, doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we get rain next week, we could easily have mosquitoes coming… There are eggs waiting for the next rainfall.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If we get rain next week, we could easily have mosquitoes coming… There are eggs waiting for the next rainfall."

Read more: Edmonton city council reinstates aerial mosquito control program

The flipside to the hot and dry conditions is that other species are thriving.

For yellowjackets and ants, this kind of weather helps them get out and forage for food, Jenkins said.

“Their nests are going gangbusters, metabolisms are ramped up… nests are growing exponentially.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Their nests are going gangbusters, metabolisms are ramped up… nests are growing exponentially."

On their own, these species aren’t problematic, Jenkins explained, but issues arise when their nests get too close to humans.

“They’re actually really beneficial to have around,” he said, adding that yellowjackets collect protein in the form of caterpillars and flies, other species humans consider to be pests. One nest can consume thousands of caterpillars, Jenkins said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“They get a little stingy when we get too close to their nests,” he said.

Yellowjackets can become more aggressive if their water supply is limited and later in the season when their food source becomes more scarce, Jenkins said.

Click to play video: 'Swarms of black bugs take over Alberta’s Pigeon Lake' Swarms of black bugs take over Alberta’s Pigeon Lake
Swarms of black bugs take over Alberta’s Pigeon Lake – May 30, 2021

Edmontonians are also likely seeing more flies.

“(Their) development is ramped up — considerably so,” Jenkins said.

Read more: Dutch elm disease has now entered the city of Lethbridge

Usually, a fly’s life cycle is between two and three weeks, but under certain conditions, can be as short as four to five days, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton has pest management programs that include monitoring, surveillance and control of many types of bugs. In particular, crews watch out for invasive species, like beetles that target ash or elm trees.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton, residents work to mitigate highly infectious black knot fungus found on trees' City of Edmonton, residents work to mitigate highly infectious black knot fungus found on trees
City of Edmonton, residents work to mitigate highly infectious black knot fungus found on trees – Mar 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weather tagMosquitoes tagInvasive Species tagPest Control tagEdmonton Summer tagDutch Elm Disease tagants tagedmonton mosquitoes tagedmonton bugs tagYellow Jackets tagBug season tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers