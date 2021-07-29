Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Thursday night, Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Friday, including the start of qualifying rounds in track and field.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Golf – 6:30 p.m. ET

Men’s golf continues into its second round of play starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, with Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes representing Canada.

Volleyball – 8 p.m. ET

Canada’s men’s team will seek a second straight win after defeating Iran on Wednesday, when they take on Venezuela at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

Athletics – 8:15 p.m. ET

Track and field qualifiers begin at last, with several Canadians looking to make it to the next round.

In the men’s high jump qualifiers starting at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Django Lovett will compete in Group A while Michael Mason jumps in Group B.

John Gay will then run in the first heat of the men’s 3000-metre steeplechase at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by Matthew Hughes in the second heat at 8:47 p.m. ET.

The first round of the women’s 800-metre race will see Madeleine Kelly run in the first heat at 9:25 p.m. ET, then Melissa Bishop-Nriagu in the third heat at 9:41 p.m. ET and Lindsay Butterworth in the fourth heat at 9:49 p.m. ET.

At 6 a.m. ET Friday, Andrea Seccafien and Julie-Anne Staehli run in the first heat of the women’s 5,000-metre race, followed by Kate van Buskirk in the second heat at 6:26 a.m. ET.

In the women’s shot put qualifier at 6:25 a.m. ET, Brittany Crew will throw in Group A and Sarah Mitton will compete in Group B.

Then at 7:30 a.m. ET, Mohammed Ahmed will chase gold in the men’s 10,000-metre race.

1:59 Tokyo Olympics: Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada’s most decorated Summer Games athlete Tokyo Olympics: Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada’s most decorated Summer Games athlete

Rugby Sevens – 8:30 p.m. ET

Canada’s women’s team will look to rebound from its back-to-back losses against Great Britain and Fiji when it faces France at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Rowing – 9:05 p.m. ET

The women’s eight team will compete in the gold medal final starting at 9:05 p.m. ET Thursday.

The Canadians had to repechage in order to qualify for the final, finishing second.

BMX Cycling – 9:15 p.m. ET

Drew Mechielsen will compete in the women’s BMX racing semifinal, with her first run starting at 9:15 p.m. ET Thursday. She’ll need to place within the top four after three runs to qualify for the final, which starts at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Swimming – 9:59 p.m. ET

Penny Oleksiak will swim for the gold in the women’s 100m freestyle event tonight. If she wins, she will become the most-decorated Canadian Olympian of all time.

Sailing – 11:05 p.m. ET

Sarah Douglas will continue her way through the qualifying rounds of the women’s one-person laser radical dinghy event by kicking off the first of her next two races at 11:05 p.m. ET Thursday.

The men’s 49er skiff team will run its next three races of the competition, also beginning at 11:05 p.m. ET.

At the same time, Canada will begin running two more races in the men’s two-person 470 dinghy event.

The women’s 49er FX skiff team will run its next three races of the Games beginning at 1:50 a.m. ET Friday.

Hockey – 11:15 p.m. ET

Canada is still seeking a win in men’s hockey, and will look to break that losing streak when it faces South Africa at 11:15 p.m. ET Thursday.

Trampoline Gymnastics – 12 a.m. ET

The women’s qualification round begins at 12 a.m. ET Friday, with Rosannagh Maclennan and Samantha Smith representing Canada in the competition.

2:04 Simone Biles, greatest gymnast of all time, puts mental health on Olympic podium Simone Biles, greatest gymnast of all time, puts mental health on Olympic podium

Diving – 2 a.m. ET

Pamela Ware and Jennifer Abel will compete in the women’s three-metre springboard preliminary round starting at 2 a.m. ET Friday.

Soccer – 4 a.m. ET

The women’s soccer team will face Brazil in the quarterfinal round at 4 a.m. ET Friday.

The Canadians are carrying a 1-0-2 record after defeating Chile but drawing with both Japan and Great Britain earlier in the Games.

Swimming – 6:16 a.m. ET

Joshua Liendo Edwards and Brent Hayden will both swim in the eighth heat of the men’s 50-metre freestyle qualifier at 6:16 a.m. ET Friday.

Then at 6:41 a.m. ET, Kayla Sanchez will race in the ninth heat of the women’s 50-metre freestyle qualifier.

The day will finish with qualifiers in the men’s and women’s 100-metre mixed relay races. The women will race at 8:03 a.m. ET, followed by the men at 8:10 a.m. ET.