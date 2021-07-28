Police want witnesses after fight leads to collision, injuries in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police want to speak with anyone who saw a collision after a fight in Harvest Hills on Wednesday.

At 3 a.m., three men were fighting in a parking lot at 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd. N.E., according to police.

Police said one got into a 1994 Toyota Supra and drove toward the others.

“The car struck them both, sending one man over the top of the vehicle. He hit the ground and suffered serious injuries,” police said in a news release.

“The other man suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.”

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said alcohol, “unsafe speed” and “intentionally targeting the victims” were factors.

If you saw the crash, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.