One man was seriously injured in a crash in the community of Evergreen on Monday.

The collision happened in the 2500 block of Fish Creek Boulevard Southwest just after 8 p.m.

A tweet from the City of Calgary said the incident involved a pedestrian.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 2518 Fish Creek Blvd SW. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 20, 2021

EMS said the victim, a man in his 40s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.