LIVE BLOG: Nova Scotia leaders debate with Rankin, Houston and Burrill

The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main parties will be going head-to-head Wednesday evening, in the first leaders’ debate of this election campaign.

The 90-minute debate begins at 6 p.m. and is being carried by CBC.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will be making their pitches to voters less than three weeks away before election day on Aug. 17.

Follow along with the debate — where health-care, the housing crisis and the economy are expected to take centre stage — as we live blog the discussion:

6:01

The leaders begin by making their opening remarks.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin says this is a time of “recovery” and “optimism” and lists what his government has done, and plans to do — including a deal for affordable child care.

PC Leader Tim Houston says it’s time to fix health-care and that his party is the only one that has been upfront about how much this will cost. He says he hopes people “like” his party’s promises, and if they do, “hire us.”

NDP Leader Gary Burrill highlighted the need for affordable housing and the “cloud of anxiety and depression,” which means a greater need for mental health support.

6:06

The first topic is health-care — including staffing problems and ER closures.

Rankin says his party has made targeted investments, including supporting education for health-care workers.

Burrill says it’s important to ensure there’s adequate staffing in hospitals and long-term care.

Houston says health-care is in crisis, and that nurses have “bore the brunt” of this pandemic. He says the Liberals have failed at providing a doctor for every Nova Scotian.

On the topic of closing rural hospitals, Rankin says he won’t close a hospital without engagement with the community.

6:15

Rankin says the model of care has changed, but Nova Scotians deserve to see a physician when they need. That’s why they’ve increased nurse practitioners in the collaborative-style model. He says the pandemic has affected recruitment.

Burrill says many jurisdictions use physicians assistants, and we aren’t using that to our advantage.

Houston says the government needs to respect health-care workers, and support them. He says 70,000 Nova Scotians are trying to get access to care. He says his party would improve health-care “because you’re worth it” and points at the camera.